Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Iffy for Torino tilt
Vlahovic picked up a possible adductor issue in the last training session and is questionable for Sunday's derby with Torino, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Vlahovic will undergo a final fitness test and possibly some exams to determine his status for Sunday. Jonathan David appears to be in the lead to spearhead the frontline even if Vlahovic is available.
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