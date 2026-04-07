Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Nursing calf injury
Vlahovic has been diagnosed with a low-grade left soleous strain, Juventus announced.
Vlahovic will have to skip at least a pair of contests following another setback, although he injured a different muscle this time. Jonathan David, Jeremie Boga and Arkadiusz Milik will spearhead the frontline a while longer.
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