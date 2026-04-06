Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Retreats after warming up
Vlahovic left the bench and headed to the locker room while he was preparing to enter Sunday's clash with Genoa because of a possible calf issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Vlahovic was gearing up for his second appearance since recovering from a significant thigh problem, but felt something while warming up and didn't sub in. He'll likely take some tests before Saturday's match against Genoa. Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench instead, relieving Jonathan David in the second half.
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