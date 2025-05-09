Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Returning against Lazio

Vlahovic (thigh) "has worked with the group for most of the week and will be available versus Lazio," coach Igor Tudor relayed.

Vlahovic was a close call for the previous game and will be back after sitting out two fixtures due to muscle fatigue. He'll compete and likely split minutes with Randal Kolo Muani up front. He has scored once and assisted thrice in his last seven displays (five starts), adding 17 shots (eight on target), six key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).