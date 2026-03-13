Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Set to return against Udinese
Vlahovic (thigh) has trained fully with no hiccups for the entire week and will be called up for Saturday's game versus Udinese, Mediaset reported.
Vlahovic has been gradually ramping up for about a month and a half after sustaining a serious thigh injury that required surgery in late November. He'll make a few cameos before being in the mix to lead the frontline, challenging Jonathan David and Lois Openda. He was the top option before getting hurt, starting in eight of his last nine appearances, scoring twice and adding one assist, 29 shots (14 on target) and eight chances created during that stretch.
