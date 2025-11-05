Vlahovic had two strong attempts, a header and a potent shot from distance, rejected by the opposing goalie in the first half an hour before finding the target by toe-poking the ball home on a square ball for his second goal in the last three matches. He led his team in shots and has fired at least five in three straight fixtures, totaling 17 (11 on target) and adding four key passes and one cross (one accurate). He stated after the game that he asked to come out a little early due to some pain in his thigh, so he might need to be assessed before Saturday's game versus Torino.