Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Subs off against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Vlahovic generated two shots (zero on goal) in the first half in Wednesday's game against Parma before exiting due to a right thigh injury, Sky Italy relayed.

Vlahovic had an uneventful first half and didn't re-emerge from the locker room due to a physical problem. He's set to be examined before Sunday's home game against Monza. Randal Kolo Muani would lead the attack if he missed time.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
More Stats & News
