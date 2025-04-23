Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Subs off against Parma
Vlahovic generated two shots (zero on goal) in the first half in Wednesday's game against Parma before exiting due to a right thigh injury, Sky Italy relayed.
Vlahovic had an uneventful first half and didn't re-emerge from the locker room due to a physical problem. He's set to be examined before Sunday's home game against Monza. Randal Kolo Muani would lead the attack if he missed time.
