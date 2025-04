Vlahovic (thigh) hasn't trained after subbing off and is in doubt also for the ensuing game versus Bologna, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Vlahovic won't be involved Sunday against Monza and will be re-evaluated next week. Randal Kolo Muani is poised to lead the line on his own in relief. Kenan Yildiz and Nicolas Gonzalez can adapt to the no.9 position in a pinch.