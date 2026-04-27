Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Comes in late versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vlahovic (calf) had one touch and no other stats in three minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Milan.

Vlahovic saw very limited action in his return from a two-game absence. He'll battle for minutes, especially with Jonathan David, the rest of the way. He hasn't seen robust minutes in months due to a pair of injuries. He has tallied three goals, one assist and 30 shots (11 on target) in 15 Serie A matches (eight starts).

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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