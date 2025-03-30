Dusan Vlahovic News: Delivers assist in win

Vlahovic assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Genoa.

Vlahovic played a full 90 minutes for the first time in three appearances and picked up his first goal contribution in that stretch, as he set up Kenan Yildiz for a shot from the right side of the six yard box in the 25th minute of play. This marked the fourth time in league play this season that Vlahovic accounted for more than chance created in a match.