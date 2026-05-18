Dusan Vlahovic News: Fires four shots against Fiorentina

Vlahovic had four shots (one on goal), one clearance and one chance created and drew two fouls in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Vlahovic co-paced his team in attempts alongside Kenan Yildiz but was unable to extend his scoring binge to three games. He has taken three or more shots in the last three meetings, accumulating 14 (five on target) and posting two chances created and one cross (one accurate) over that span.