Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Fires four shots against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 1:22am

Vlahovic had four shots (one on goal), one clearance and one chance created and drew two fouls in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Vlahovic co-paced his team in attempts alongside Kenan Yildiz but was unable to extend his scoring binge to three games. He has taken three or more shots in the last three meetings, accumulating 14 (five on target) and posting two chances created and one cross (one accurate) over that span.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dusan Vlahovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dusan Vlahovic See More
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 4, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Author Image
Steven Vinik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024