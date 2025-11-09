Vlahovic stayed in the XI despite not being 100 percent and had a nice start, challenging Alberto Paleari from distance, but he progressively faded and was yanked early as he ran out of gas. He has started in six matches in a row, scoring twice, but needs to perform well consistently to keep the job, considering the competition from Jonathan David and Lois Openda. He has fired multiple shots in seven straight tilts, amassing 27 (14 on target) and logging five kye passes and two crosses (one accurate) over that span.