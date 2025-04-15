Dusan Vlahovic News: Key facilitator in final third

Vlahovic assisted twice to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Lecce.

Vlahovic played the role of a creator for Juventus as they defeated Lecce 2-1 on Saturday. In 67 minutes played, the Serbian international registered two assists, created two chances, but did miss one big chance. Vlahovic now has three assists in Juventus's last three matches, but still has not scored since February 23. Still, he will likely be happy with the performances he has been putting in since the international break.