Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Nets immediately versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vlahovic scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Vlahovic found the target less than 30 seconds into the game thanks to a quality first touch in a crowd and a relatively easy finish from close range. He paced his side in attempts, setting a new season high, but left at least a pair of big opportunities on the table later in the game. He was making his first start in months after dealing with a major thigh injury and should get the nod over Jonathan David in the last two tilts, given his recent success. He has posted two goals, 10 shots (four on target) and one chance created in the last three matches.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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