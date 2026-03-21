Dusan Vlahovic News: Option off bench Saturday
Vlahovic (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Sassuolo.
Vlahovic returns to the squad for Saturday's clash against Sassuolo but starts on the bench after a three-month absence due to a thigh injury. The forward is expected to be eased back into action, with his minutes likely managed as he builds fitness. He has recorded six goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, and his return provides a boost to the attack.
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