Surprisingly, the forward Vlahovic assisted the wide midfielder Filip Kostic, giving the former his assist this season. Even though he did not score, Vlahovic's goal adds to his G\/A, which has improved from three to four. Vlahovic's contribution rate has slowed down significantly, and his and Juventus' hope is that his recent form will be a sign of what is to come. In his last four Serie A appearances, Vlahovic has logged half of his aforementioned four G\/A. He looks to maintain his position as Juve's lone man up front.