Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Scores from free kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Vlahovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Vlahovic came off the bench at halftime in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona and immediately changed the dynamic of the match, curling a direct free kick into the bottom corner in the second half for his first goal since returning from injury and ending a concerning scoring drought in his side's top-four push. The Serbian striker was introduced as part of a halftime tactical adjustment after a dominant but goalless first half, with his set-piece quality providing the only breakthrough against a Lorenzo Montipò who had otherwise been outstanding. Vlahovic has now scored four Serie A goals across 16 appearances this season, with his fitness over the final weeks remaining a key factor in his side's hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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