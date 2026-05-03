Dusan Vlahovic News: Scores from free kick
Vlahovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.
Vlahovic came off the bench at halftime in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona and immediately changed the dynamic of the match, curling a direct free kick into the bottom corner in the second half for his first goal since returning from injury and ending a concerning scoring drought in his side's top-four push. The Serbian striker was introduced as part of a halftime tactical adjustment after a dominant but goalless first half, with his set-piece quality providing the only breakthrough against a Lorenzo Montipò who had otherwise been outstanding. Vlahovic has now scored four Serie A goals across 16 appearances this season, with his fitness over the final weeks remaining a key factor in his side's hopes of securing a Champions League spot.
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