Dusan Vlahovic News: Scores twice versus Torino

Vlahovic (thigh) scored two goals to go with five shots (two on target) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.

Vlahovic played through a small thigh problem, which capped his minutes at about an hour, and carried the team offensively, hitting the net twice with clutch finishes from inside the box and pacing it in attempts. He finished the season well following a couple of injuries, tallying at least three shots in the last four matches, amassing 19 (seven on target), and finding the target four times over that span. He concluded with 10 goals, two assists, 59 attempts (27 on target) and 15 chances created in 24 showings (13 starts). He's currently set to become a free agent in a month or so.