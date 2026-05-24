Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Starting to end season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Vlahovic (thigh) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Torino.

Vlahovic is back in the team sheet Sunday as he heals from a thigh injury, not just an option, but finding the starting XI immediately. He will look to end the season on a strong note as he heads into the offseason, notching five goals and one assist in 18 appearances (10 starts) this season.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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