Dusan Vlahovic News: Starting to end season
Vlahovic (thigh) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Torino.
Vlahovic is back in the team sheet Sunday as he heals from a thigh injury, not just an option, but finding the starting XI immediately. He will look to end the season on a strong note as he heads into the offseason, notching five goals and one assist in 18 appearances (10 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dusan Vlahovic See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 27, 2024
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4November 4, 2024
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dusan Vlahovic See More