Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic News: Subs in late against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Vlahovic (thigh) had one touch and no further stats in 11 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Vlahovic saw limited action in his return from a multi-month absence, and while he was a decent presence in the box while Juventus laid siege, he didn't log any relevant stats. He'll compete primarily with Jeremie Boga and Jonathan David down the stretch. He has posted six goals and two assists in 18 appearances (10 starts) this season.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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