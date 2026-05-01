Duvan Zapata Injury: Dealing with a thigh problem
Zapata has been diagnosed with a left adductor issue, Torino relayed.
Zapata will be re-evaluated next week and could be able to make a quick return, as he's not nursing a lesion or other serious muscular injuries. Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic will replace him and Che Adams (thigh) next to Giovanni Simeone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsDecember 8, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsNovember 23, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsNovember 1, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsOctober 20, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More