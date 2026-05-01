Duvan Zapata headshot

Duvan Zapata Injury: Dealing with a thigh problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Zapata has been diagnosed with a left adductor issue, Torino relayed.

Zapata will be re-evaluated next week and could be able to make a quick return, as he's not nursing a lesion or other serious muscular injuries. Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic will replace him and Che Adams (thigh) next to Giovanni Simeone.

Duvan Zapata
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 8, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 23, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 22, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 1, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
October 20, 2021