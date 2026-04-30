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Duvan Zapata Injury: Iffy for Udinese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Zapata (undisclosed) "is likely to miss Saturday's clash with Udinese," coach Roberto D'Aversa informed.

Zapata suffered an unspecified physical problem in training and isn't expected to recover in time for the next match. Che Adams (undisclosed) is also in doubt in the same role. Alieu Njie or Sandro Kulenovic would pick up the slack if the other two strikers were unavailable.

Duvan Zapata
Torino
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