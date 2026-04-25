Duvan Zapata Injury: Probable for Inter meeting
Zapata (thigh) "has trained with the rest of the group this week and will be called up for Sunday, barring a late setback," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.
Zapata is likely to return from a three-game absence and will resume splitting minutes with Che Adams, Sandro Kulenovic and Giovanni Simeone in a two-man attack. He had started three of four tilts before a thigh injury. He has fired at least one shot in eight appearances in a row, amassing 14 attempts (nine on target), scoring twice and adding five chances created, two tackles (both won) and six clearances over that span.
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