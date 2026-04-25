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Duvan Zapata Injury: Probable for Inter meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Zapata (thigh) "has trained with the rest of the group this week and will be called up for Sunday, barring a late setback," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Zapata is likely to return from a three-game absence and will resume splitting minutes with Che Adams, Sandro Kulenovic and Giovanni Simeone in a two-man attack. He had started three of four tilts before a thigh injury. He has fired at least one shot in eight appearances in a row, amassing 14 attempts (nine on target), scoring twice and adding five chances created, two tackles (both won) and six clearances over that span.

Duvan Zapata
Torino
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