Zapata had his most productive display in a while, leading his team in attempts and setting a new season high, while filling in for Giovanni Simeone (calf), but Wladimiro Falcone denied his best efforts in brilliant fashion. His playing time in the next few matches will hinge on the starter's status. Torino bid farewell to Cyril Ngonge but added Sandro Kulenovic in the role. Zapata hadn't scored since early December and has logged seven shots (three on target) and three key passes in his last five outings (two starts).