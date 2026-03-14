Duvan Zapata headshot

Duvan Zapata News: Hits the net versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Zapata scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one clearance and one chance created in 29 minutes in Friday's 4-1 win over Parma.

Zapata dropped to the bench after back-to-back starts but found the target with a pretty effort from long range, rounding out the result late in the game. He's set to split duties with Che Adams and Sandro Kulenovic going forward. He has taken at least one shot in 13 fixtures in a row, accumulating 13 attempts (eight on target), scoring twice and logging three chances created and six clearances during that stretch.

Duvan Zapata
Torino
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