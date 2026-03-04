Duvan Zapata News: Scores in win over Lazio

Zapata scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Lazio.

Zapata was involved in both of Torino's goals. He struck the shot that led to Giovanni Simeone's opener in the first half, and then he doubled the team's lead with a thunderous header following a cross from Rafael Obrador. Zapata has only two goals this season, and this was his first tally since early December. With only six starts this season, though, it's hard to trust Zapata in most fantasy formats.