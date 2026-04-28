Duvan Zapata headshot

Duvan Zapata News: Subs in well against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Zapata (thigh) had three shots (zero on target) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in 23 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Zapata was busy and impactful off the bench, even though he wasn't directly involved in the two goals. He has taken at least one shot in nine consecutive appearances (three starts), racking up 17 attempts (nine on target), scoring twice and creating five chances over that span. He'll resume competing with Che Adams.

Duvan Zapata
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duvan Zapata See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 8, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 23, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 22, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 1, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
October 20, 2021