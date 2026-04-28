Duvan Zapata News: Subs in well against Inter

Zapata (thigh) had three shots (zero on target) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in 23 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Zapata was busy and impactful off the bench, even though he wasn't directly involved in the two goals. He has taken at least one shot in nine consecutive appearances (three starts), racking up 17 attempts (nine on target), scoring twice and creating five chances over that span. He'll resume competing with Che Adams.