Duvan Zapata News: Takes two shots in Sassuolo game

Zapata (thigh) created one scoring chance and had two shots (zero on target) and two clearances in 31 minutes in Friday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Zapata was the first attacker off the bench and was instrumental on the game-winning goal, but he wasn't credited with an assist because an opponent deflected his delivery before it reached Marcus Pedersen. He could start over Alieu Njie and Che Adams in next Sunday's away fixtures versus Cagliari. He stretched his streak of appearances with at least one shot to 10, totaling 19 attempts (nine on target), scoring once and tallying six key passes and one cross (zero accurate) over that span.