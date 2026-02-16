Duvan Zapata News: Two shots, fails to score
Zapata registered two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.
Zapata entered at halftime Sunday and would see two shots in his time on the field, with only one hitting the target. That said, he is without a goal in 10 straight appearances, recording 12 shots during that span. His time on the field does hurt his chances for goals, mainly serving as a rotational depth piece from the bench.
