Dwight McNeil headshot

Dwight McNeil Injury: Still recovering from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

McNeil (knee) is still recovering from his injury and isn't close to returning, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "I don't think any of them are close."

McNeil has been sidelined since early December due to a knee injury and is not close to returning, according to his coach. Carlos Alcaraz and Abdoulaye Doucoure are filling in on the frontline during his absence.

Dwight McNeil
Everton
