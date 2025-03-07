Dwight McNeil Injury: Still recovering from injury
McNeil (knee) is still recovering from his injury and isn't close to returning, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "I don't think any of them are close."
McNeil has been sidelined since early December due to a knee injury and is not close to returning, according to his coach. Carlos Alcaraz and Abdoulaye Doucoure are filling in on the frontline during his absence.
