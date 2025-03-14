Fantasy Soccer
Dwight McNeil headshot

Dwight McNeil Injury: Will be close after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

McNeil (knee) is working on his rehabilitation and is hopeful to return after the break, according to manager David Moyes. "He is making progress, once we play this game there is the better part of a two weeks break, which you know we might start to see them come very close to returning."

McNeil is nearing the playing field again, as he has been working on his rehabilitation and is now eyeing a return following the international break. This is good news for the attacker as he has missed a solid chuck of time, last playing Dec. 4. There is a chance he won't be ready immediately after the break, although he should return in April.

Dwight McNeil
Everton
