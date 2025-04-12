Dwight McNeil News: Assist off bench

McNeil assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Because of the fact that McNeil was not fit enough to start, Everton used him as a last-minute sub against Nottingham Forest. The limited role did not stop him from making a significant impact, as his assist to Abdoulaye Doucoure helped Everton log an upset win. The assist marks McNeil's fourth this season, and he is expected to re-enter Everton's starting XI more regularly once able.