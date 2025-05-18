Dwight McNeil News: Logs another assist

McNeil assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Southampton.

McNeil's vision has been on point, most recently demonstrated with a through ball that both fooled at least two of Southampton's defenders and went to Iliman Ndiaye. The beautiful pass is one Ndiaye took advantage of his second goal Sunday, which gives McNeil an assist in back-to-back games. Going back even further, McNeil has one goal and three assists across his last six appearances, directly contributing to a goal more times than not.