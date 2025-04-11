Dwight McNeil News: Not fit enough to start
McNeil is still not fit enough to be named in the starting XI, coach David Moyes said in the press conference.
McNeil returned from a long-term knee injury in Saturday's match against Arsenal and played three minutes. He still needs to build fitness gradually over the next few games before being ready for a starting role. In the meantime, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Carlos Alcaraz are seeing increased playing time in the front line.
