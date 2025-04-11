Fantasy Soccer
Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil News: Not fit enough to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

McNeil is still not fit enough to be named in the starting XI, coach David Moyes said in the press conference.

McNeil returned from a long-term knee injury in Saturday's match against Arsenal and played three minutes. He still needs to build fitness gradually over the next few games before being ready for a starting role. In the meantime, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Carlos Alcaraz are seeing increased playing time in the front line.

Dwight McNeil
Everton

