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Dwight McNeil News: Starts for first Palace minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

McNeil (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to play his first minutes with Crystal Palace in Saturday's friendly against Freiburg, the club posted.

McNeil made 22 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, contributing one assist, and is fit for the new 2026/27 Premier League season after a minor knock had briefly limited him during preseason. New coach Pierre Sage's preference for two offensive midfielders in his setup suggests McNeil should see a healthy amount of playing time once fully integrated into the squad.

Dwight McNeil
Crystal Palace
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