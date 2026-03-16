Dwight McNeil News: Three shots in loss

McNeil registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

McNeil led the Everton attacking effort with three shots (zero on goal) Saturday as they were outlasted in a 2-0 loss at Arsenal. The attacker also contributed one interception and two clearances to the defensive effort across 86 minutes of play. McNeil has attempted nine shots (three on goal) across his last three appearances (three starts), matching his total number of shot attempted across the preceding 15 appearances (eight starts) combined.