Dylan Batubinsika News: Shown a straight red

Batubinsika picked up a red card and was sent off in the 48th minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Lille. He had three clearances and three interceptions before his removal.

Batubunsika was sent off just after halftime of Saturday's contest, seeing a straight red and set to see a ban. He will be suspended at least one match, although he could see a multiple-game suspension based on the disciplinary court's ruling. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change while he is out, with Yunis Abdelhamid as a possible replacement.