Dylan Borso Injury: Forced off against St. Louis

Borso (undisclosed) was forced off in the 77th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 US Open Cup defeat against St. Louis City after getting hurt, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Cincinnati uncertain.

Borso has mainly operated as a bench option in MLS this season, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup against Cincinnati. The club will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend, with no details yet provided on the nature of a injury.