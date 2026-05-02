Dylan Borso News: Bench option Saturday
Borso (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Borso could make his first appearance since April 18 after leaving his injury struggles behind. Still, he's unlikely to record a lot of minutes given that he has served as a backup asset in his debut campaign. He'll look to see limited action if full-backs Andrew Gutman and Jonathan Dean need rest at some point.
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