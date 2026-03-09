Dylan Borso News: Three shots Saturday

Borso generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew.

Borso, who missed all of last season and the first two games of this season, made his Chicago debut Saturday when he replaced the injured Leonardo Barroso (ankle) in the 28th minute. The teenager played well in his debut as he led the team with three shots. He also won two tackles, made two clearances and blocked one shot in his 62 minutes off the bench.