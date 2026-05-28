Dylan Bronn Injury: Called up for World Cup

Bronn (knee) has been called up into the Tunisia World Cup squad.

Bronn has been working on knee rehab over the past few months following a training injury in February, leaving his addition for the World Cup in doubt. However, the defender has been called up for the World Cup, bringing confidence that he will be an option for the tournament. He still has yet to be cleared or pictured in any training, though, leaving some doubts about whether he will be an option for the opener or when he will be an option in general.