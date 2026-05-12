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Dylan Bronn Injury: Working on rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Bronn suffered a serious knee injury during training in February and has been working through his rehabilitation with the World Cup firmly in his sights, according to Servette FC.

Bronn had been a concern for Tunisia heading into the summer tournament after picking up the knee issue in training, with coach Jocelyn Gourvennec expressing worry at the time given the proximity of the World Cup. The Servette defender has not featured for his club since the injury and his last national team appearance came in January 2026, but his return to rehabilitation work is an encouraging sign that he is targeting a return in time for the tournament. Tunisia will be monitoring his progress closely over the coming weeks before making any decisions on his inclusion in their World Cup squad as he is expected to start in the back line if fit.

Dylan Bronn
Servette
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