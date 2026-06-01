Dylan Bronn News: On bench against Austria

Bronn (knee) was named on the bench for Monday's 1-0 defeat against Austria, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during training in February.

Bronn had been working through his rehabilitation process for several months, raising doubts over his availability for the tournament, but his inclusion in the matchday squad for one of the pre-tournament friendly is an encouraging sign that he is closing in on full fitness. Tunisia will be monitoring his condition carefully over the coming days before deciding on his role when their World Cup campaign gets underway.