Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Chambost suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the first half of Saturday's visit to Portland Timbers, according to Massive Report.

Chambost was replaced by Amar Sejdic after being unable to continue early in the game. The Frenchman is now at risk of missing upcoming contests if a serious muscle issue is confirmed. That would lead to a tough situation for the club considering that he was a key piece of their midfield last season, scoring twice and delivering five assists over 37 appearances.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
324 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
331 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
338 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
352 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024