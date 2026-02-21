Dylan Chambost Injury: Forced off Saturday
Chambost suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the first half of Saturday's visit to Portland Timbers, according to Massive Report.
Chambost was replaced by Amar Sejdic after being unable to continue early in the game. The Frenchman is now at risk of missing upcoming contests if a serious muscle issue is confirmed. That would lead to a tough situation for the club considering that he was a key piece of their midfield last season, scoring twice and delivering five assists over 37 appearances.
