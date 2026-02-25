Dylan Chambost Injury: Out two to three weeks
Chambost (hamstring) is expected to miss the next two to three weeks, according to Brianna Mac Kay of Dispatch Alerts.
Chambost is going to miss some time over the next few weeks, expected to miss two to three weeks due to his hamstring injury. This is a rough loss for the club, as they will now be without a starter for at least two games. This will force a change, with Sean Zawadzki likely to move to the midfield while Steven Moreira starts in the defense.
