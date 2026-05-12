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Dylan Chambost Injury: Questionable with ankle problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 3:03pm

Chambost could be sidelined for Wednesday's fixture at New York Red Bulls due to an ankle issue, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Chambost is a midfielder capable of both scoring and assisting for Columbus, and his ankle concern may leave Columbus without its leader in chances created with an average 2.0 per game. While the severity of the issue is unclear, Amar Sejdic replaced him in the last match and could step into the initial lineup if required.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
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