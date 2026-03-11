Dylan Chambost Injury: Returns to training
Chambost (hamstring) is back in training, according to Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports.
Chambost has already served the two weeks he was expected to be out and is now looking for a return, with the midfielder able to train on grass with his teammates Wednesday. He will now see a few more days to recover until Saturday's outing, potentially finding a spot in the team sheet after the brief absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack342 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring349 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha356 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22October 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More