Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Chambost (hamstring) is back in training, according to Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports.

Chambost has already served the two weeks he was expected to be out and is now looking for a return, with the midfielder able to train on grass with his teammates Wednesday. He will now see a few more days to recover until Saturday's outing, potentially finding a spot in the team sheet after the brief absence.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
