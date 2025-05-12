Dylan Chambost News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Chambost's cross set up Max Arfsten's goal in the 61st minute Saturday, a strike which briefly tied the match at 1-1. It marked his third goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He also recorded a secondary assist on the late equalizer scored by Sean Zawadzki. He added three tackles and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.