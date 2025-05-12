Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Chambost's cross set up Max Arfsten's goal in the 61st minute Saturday, a strike which briefly tied the match at 1-1. It marked his third goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He also recorded a secondary assist on the late equalizer scored by Sean Zawadzki. He added three tackles and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now