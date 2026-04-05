Dylan Chambost News: Assists Saturday
Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.
Chambost recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he assisted Wessam Abou Ali's strike in the 53rd minute. It was one of three chances he created in the match, and he also recorded seven crosses and took five corners on the attack. He'll look to build off this performance Sunday versus Orlando.
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