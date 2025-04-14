Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Assists winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Chambost assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Chambost set up Diego Rossi's match-winning goal in the 55th minute Sunday, his first goal contribution of the season. He created three chances and recorded five crosses in his strong creative outing. He also intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won one duel in his full 90 minutes of action.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
